Woman shot during robbery in Westport

An early morning shooting in one of Kansas City's busiest entertainment districts has left a woman fighting for her life in an area hospital.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. as the woman and her boyfriend were walking in the Westport area near Westport Road and Broadway Boulevard.

Police say the couple was walking down the street, after leaving a bar, when they were approached by a person, from behind, who robbed them, taking the woman's phone.

The woman was shot one time, at close range, and taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers say the woman's boyfriend is okay.

No arrests have been made.

People living in the area say it is generally a safe area where people can leave their doors open during the day, but they try not to venture out at night.

Now, some say they will try to be even more aware of their surroundings.

“Shocked yeah. I can’t believe that it would be right there in front of a church like that and there’s a lot of traffic that goes through there, people traffic and car traffic and to have a shooting right there is pretty scary,” said Bob Haslam, who lives in Westport.

Police say they are searching for suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting are asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

