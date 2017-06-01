Woman shot during robbery in Westport - KCTV5

Woman shot during robbery in Westport

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
By Stephanie Kayser, News Reporter
Connect
The woman was shot one time, at close range, and taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. (KCTV5) The woman was shot one time, at close range, and taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

An early morning shooting in one of Kansas City's busiest entertainment districts has left a woman fighting for her life in an area hospital.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. as the woman and her boyfriend were walking in the Westport area near Westport Road and Broadway Boulevard.

Police say the couple was walking down the street, after leaving a bar, when they were approached by a person, from behind, who robbed them, taking the woman's phone.

The woman was shot one time, at close range, and taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers say the woman's boyfriend is okay.

No arrests have been made.

People living in the area say it is generally a safe area where people can leave their doors open during the day, but they try not to venture out at night.

Now, some say they will try to be even more aware of their surroundings.

“Shocked yeah. I can’t believe that it would be right there in front of a church like that and there’s a lot of traffic that goes through there, people traffic and car traffic and to have a shooting right there is pretty scary,” said Bob Haslam, who lives in Westport.

Police say they are searching for suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting are asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman shot during robbery in Westport

    Woman shot during robbery in Westport

    Thursday, June 1 2017 11:06 AM EDT2017-06-01 15:06:27 GMT
    The woman was shot one time, at close range, and taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. (KCTV5)The woman was shot one time, at close range, and taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. (KCTV5)

    An early morning shooting in one of Kansas City's busiest entertainment districts has left a woman fighting for her life in an area hospital.

    More >

    An early morning shooting in one of Kansas City's busiest entertainment districts has left a woman fighting for her life in an area hospital.

    More >

  • 16-year-old girl accused of hacking Uber driver to death

    16-year-old girl accused of hacking Uber driver to death

    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. 

    More >

    A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday. 

    More >

  • World's largest airplane is rolled out

    World's largest airplane is rolled out

    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    Even if you had been allowed to kick the tires as the world's largest airplane was rolled out for the first time Wednesday, it might have taken you a while. Stratolaunch -- which is designed to release rockets that will carry satellites into space -- has a 385-foot wingspan, features six engines used by the Boeing 747, stands 50 feet tall and can carry more than 500,000 pounds of payload. And it has those 28 wheels. 

    More >

    Even if you had been allowed to kick the tires as the world's largest airplane was rolled out for the first time Wednesday, it might have taken you a while. Stratolaunch -- which is designed to release rockets that will carry satellites into space -- has a 385-foot wingspan, features six engines used by the Boeing 747, stands 50 feet tall and can carry more than 500,000 pounds of payload. And it has those 28 wheels. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.