Couple shot during attempted robbery in Westport

An early morning shooting in one of Kansas City's busiest entertainment districts has left a woman fighting for her life in an area hospital.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. as the woman and her boyfriend were walking in the Westport area near Wyandotte Street and Westport Road.

Police say the couple was walking down the street when they were approached by a person, from behind, who attempted to rob them.

The woman was shot one time, at close range, and taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers say the woman's boyfriend is okay.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting are asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

