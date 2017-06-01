Tigers defeat Royals 6-5 to end trip

Eric Hosmer recorded his 1,000th career major league hit with a leadoff single in the third inning. (AP)

J.D. Martinez and Justin Upton hit two-run doubles with two outs in the third inning as the Detroit Tigers held off the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Wednesday night.

Royals starter Ian Kennedy (0-5) walked the bases loaded before giving up the doubles on consecutive pitches.

Victor Martinez and Alex Avila homered for the Tigers, who completed a 4-7 three-city trip.

Kennedy was pulled after three innings, allowing five runs, four hits and three walks. Kennedy is 0-7 in 13 starts since he last won on Sept. 11. He threw 41 pitches in the third.

Eric Hosmer recorded his 1,000th career major league hit with a leadoff single in the third inning. He is the 11th player in franchise history to reach the mark.

