Rookies have the spotlight at Chiefs' OTAs

The Kansas City Chiefs' rookies have to be sponges in organized team activities, soaking in everything they can from the veterans.

Advice is in no short supply if you know who to ask.

“Just to take it one day at a time," Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon. "That’s what Chris Jones was telling me. The whole D-line has been real helpful. They just said to take it one day at a time, don’t try to look at the whole thing all at once because it might overwhelm you. That’s what I’ve been doing.”

Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones doesn’t stay on his side of the ball though, giving advice even to the rookie quarterback.

“I knee him and told him to relax man, relax," Jones said.

Rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting plenty of that from his own position group.

“Really, just to get out there and get those mental reps as well as those game reps," Mahomes said. "You sit there, you watch Alex Smith, you watch Tyler Bray and you have to really see what they’re doing and understand why they’re doing it. I feel like that’s the biggest thing they’ve taught me as I’ve went.”

When you’re already getting as many reps as third round pick Kareem Hunt, it’s now about learning the system. For the running backs, it seems to be less verbal.

Hunt is observing Spencer Ware and Charcandrick West’s every move.

“I’m just trying to learn from them and improve my game," Hunt said. "I’m watching them and they are helping me with the plays and helping me learn.”

The rookies need to learn everything they can before training camp because once the pads go on.

There’s no mercy for rookies and veterans alike.

