Sen. Roberts' office: 'Single payer is not the answer'

Video circulating on Twitter claims to show U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS) supporting single payer health care and Medicare.

Roberts' office says, however, that's not exactly the case.

A video posted shows a 35 second interaction between Roberts and several demonstrators. It begins with him saying Medicare is the answer and before the video ends, he says a single payer system is "on the table."

Video of @SenPatRoberts saying Medicare is the answer & single payer is on the table. #ksleg pic.twitter.com/wQe4AZmTiS — PP Great Plains KS (@PPGreatPlainsKS) May 30, 2017

Planned Parenthood of Great Plains posted the video of Roberts during his appearance in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Theresa Sahhar owns a farm in Olathe and was in the crowd. She was surprised at the response about Medicare.

"I certainly didn't expect him to say that he was pro expansion of Medicaid," Roberts said. "It was a stunning thing for him to say. I'm really pleased that he's interested in the health and welfare of Kansans."

In the video, Roberts does say single payer is still on the table, but it's something he does not support.

"Obviously on the other side of the aisle, there's a lot of support for single payer and there is some support on our side for single payer, not much, and I will have to agree with them," Roberts said.

On Wednesday, Roberts' office issued a statement on the matter:

He has never supported a single-payer, one-size-fits-all healthcare system for America. Single-payer is not the answer, either for patients or for our strained federal budget.

His office did not clarify what the senator meant by saying "Medicare was the answer."

Still, Sahhar says she's hopeful by Roberts' response.

"He spoke about rural hospitals and how he's interested in protecting the health and welfare of especially the farmers. I was really very pleasantly surprised that he was brave enough to stop and speak with us," she said.

