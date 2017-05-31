Police release photo of man wanted for questioning in road rage - KCTV5

Police release photo of man wanted for questioning in road rage death

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Police Department released a photo of a man they are wanting to identify in connection to the road rage death of Christopher Hutson. 

Hutson, 19, of Lee's Summit, MO, was shot and killed during the incident at 104th Street and Holmes. 

Police say road rage is to blame after two people were shot as they sat in their car along Holmes Road during rush hour traffic last week. 

