Urban Home Tours to give inside look at downtown living options

Ever thought about living in downtown Kansas City? If you’re hoping to call it home, there’s an event you may want to try out. (Abugael Jaymes/KCTV5 News)

Ever thought about living in downtown Kansas City? If you’re hoping to call it home, there’s an event you may want to try out.

It's called the Urban Home Tours. It'll give an inside look at the growing neighborhood and living options right in the heart of Kansas City.

The event will take place Saturday from 1-4 p.m. There will be opportunities to explore renovated, historic and new apartments and condos.

A total of 11 properties will be on the tour with seven being located within two blocks of either side of Main Street.

Tour maps will be available at each location.

President of the Downtown Neighborhood Association Jared Campbell says some of the big perks to living downtown include no lawn or snow care, as well as being able to walk just about anywhere you need to go.

“There’s great restaurants all throughout downtown. Now with the streetcar it’s easy to get around. It’s just a great neighborhood to really get out and explore the city and have it all basically in your front yard,” Campbell said.

The tour is free and self-directed so you can start at any location.

Campbell said the best way to do it is by taking the streetcar.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.