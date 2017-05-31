Brigade marks 100 years as it returns to Kansas from Korea - KCTV5

Brigade marks 100 years as it returns to Kansas from Korea

Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Fort Riley (KCTV5 file photo). Fort Riley (KCTV5 file photo).

FORT RILEY, Kan. (AP) - Members of America's first brigade are returning to Fort Riley this month as the brigade celebrates its 100th birthday.

The Manhattan Mercury reports about 200 soldiers in the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, based at Fort Riley returned to the fort Saturday night. The rest of the 3,700 will return during the next few months.

The brigade was organized in May 1917 and has participated in nearly every campaign since World War I. Its nickname is the Devil Brigade.

The brigade is beginning to return from its current mission in South Korea.

