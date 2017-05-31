Wyandotte County helps people quit smoking by providing free medication

The health department says smoking is a big health threat in Wyandotte County where the rate is higher than national and state averages. (Bigstock)

The health department says smoking is a big health threat in Wyandotte County where the rate is higher than national and state averages.

The county wants to help people quit providing free medication to residents who use tobacco products. The health department hopes it'll help reduce the county's high smoking rate.

Residents are required to call the health department's tobacco Quitline to enroll in the program.

If medically eligible, residents can receive free nicotine replacement therapy. Medications will include nicotine lozenges, gum and patches.

Tobacco Free Wyandotte coordinator Rebecca Garza says nearly 24-percent of the county’s adults smoke, compared to a state average of just under 18-percent.

“Every life matters in Wyandotte County, and we want to make sure if you’re ready to quit that you have the right tools available. A lot of people don’t have insurance here, and if you don’t then that upfront cost of that first batch of medication can be high. So this is particularly great for that group of people," she said.

The free medications will be available from now until June 30 while supplies last.

