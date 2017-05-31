$60 million rehab of old North Kansas City High School is underway

The $60-million project is part of a $114-million bond passed by voters back in August. (Submitted)

One of the metro's oldest high schools is getting a major facelift as work got underway Wednesday at North Kansas City High School.

The $60-million project is part of a $114-million bond passed by voters back in August.

The high school will have a new auditorium, 27 new classrooms, a new gym and new cafeteria just for starters.

It’s a far cry from the current main building now more than 90 years old and part of the aging campus struggling to hold the growing number of students. The district expects more than 1,600 students by 2019.

“It was probably feeling a little bit tight,” executive director of support services Fred Bouchard said. “We're really excited about the project we have going forward. Our bond passed last year in August … 82 percent of our voters said yes.”

Bouchard said space was only part of the need for the new campus. Moving most of the campus to one side of the street makes the campus safer.

“We have students every hour and a half crisscrossing across the street here. Probably not the safest setting. We've been fortunate we've avoided any tragedies,” Bouchard said.

While everyone is pumped about the new look, many didn’t want to demolish the history behind the aging campus.

“We wanted to honor the tradition of Old Main … it's a 1925 building. The folks of Northtown are so used to it being a staple of the community, so we're going to keep this old building right,” Bouchard said.

Old Main won’t be leveled but will see a big-time makeover with upgrades inside. The entire project will take about two years to complete.

And getting all that construction done during the school days is the tricky part. The school district says that will be a bit complicated, but it is possible. They are asking for people to be patient during the process.

