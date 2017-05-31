Metro 9-year-old bowls with the big kids, and wins

Henry says, with practice, and coaching, he’s learned how to take advantage of being the youngest. (KCTV5)

The amount of people who are picking up bowling as a trend is on the decline. But a metro nine-year-old is going against the grain and is finding success while doing it.

The Mission Bowl Olathe bowling alley has become Henry Hind's second home.

Henry started bowling when he was only three-years-old. But, it wasn't until recently, when he got first place in the Kansas 2017 Pepsi Youth State Championship, that others started to notice just how good he was.

"The first thing that stood out about him was the way he actually delivered the shot,” Mission Bowl Olathe head coach Frank Russell said.

“If you have good form it doesn’t matter what ball you have or what weight you have," Henry said.

Since winning the tournament Henry has competed in several other tournaments and has walked away with prizes in all of them. But as the tournaments get harder, so does his competition.

"He was a head shorter than any other kids in his class," Henry's father Tony said. "They were 13 to 16-year-olds roughly and then our little 9-year-old, Henry."

But the age and size difference doesn't intimidate Henry, instead, he bowls with a 12-pound ball.

He says, with practice, and coaching, he’s learned how to take advantage of being the youngest.

“When people around me are older, I try to do better and I do better," Henry said.

Henry’s next competition is the Heart of America Junior Classic on June 10.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.