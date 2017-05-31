Third man sentenced to prison for role in 2015 Bay Water Park murder of 14-year-old

Kennedy, along with two other men, brutally beat and then took turns shooting Alexis Kane, an eighth-grader at Smith-Hale Middle School in the Hickman Mills School District. (File)

A Jackson County judge on Wednesday sentenced a man to 15 years in prison for his role in the in the 2015 Bay Water Park murder of 14-year-old girl.

The jury found Ce-Antonyo D. Kennedy guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the slaying of Alexis Kane, an eighth-grader at Smith-Hale Middle School.

The jury recommended 15 years and 10 years, respectively, for those convictions. The judge set those sentences to run concurrently. The prosecutor asked for the jury’s recommended sentences to be set to run consecutively.

Kennedy is the third of three co-defendants who has been convicted in the murder. A Jackson County jury found Issac M. Carter and Dominic McDaniel earlier pleaded guilty.

According to court records, witnesses saw the victim get into a white Chrysler with two unknown males.

Surveillance video from The Bay Waterpark revealed a similar-looking vehicle stop in the parking lot where Alexis was discovered on Jan. 11, 2015 in the early morning. The video captured Alexis being assaulted and shot.

