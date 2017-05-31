Kansas City animal rescue group investigates possible dog abuse case

Bear was found less than a week ago and weighed 35 lbs. Veterinarians say he should weight about 60 pounds. (Dogs by Debin)

A local animal rescue group is investigating a case of possible dog abuse.

"He was definitely critical. We believe he may have been caught just because he was on the brink of death at that point," said Alexis McNeill with the rescue group Dogs by Debin who is fostering Bear now.

Sadly this isn’t the first time McNeil has seen Bear abandoned and abused. She remembers him arriving back in August.

Dogs by Debin then adopted Bear to what they thought was a good family. So it was a surprise when he arrived at the KC Pet Project last Thursday fighting to survive.

The four-year-old German shepherd hound mix has lost more than 25 percent of his body mass and muscle.

"When a dog is emaciated, a lot of things can happen. There can be organ damage, organ failure ... kidneys, heart, brain. He is kind of at a crossroads right now," McNeil said.

McNeill says if it’s confirmed neglect, they have the right to press criminal or civil charges.

Bear is just one of several dogs in the metro with similar stories.

"Many animal shelters are going to have things written into the contract that tells the owner if something isn’t working with the dog, we’ll take the dog back," McNeil said.

McNeil says that’s what every dog owner needs to know. She hopes this time around, Bear will go to a family that cares.

"Very sweet, great with kids, great with other dogs ... so he really is the perfect dog to go into any home," McNeil said.

Bear had an appointment with a vet on Wednesday. They’re waiting to get his blood work back to see if any further serious problems exist.

If you are interested in adopting Bear – or know someone who is – click here.

