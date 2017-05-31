Experts say summer bug boom headed for Kansas City area

Besheer says the mild winter combined with large stretches of rain and long stretches of dry weather have created prime bug breeding season. (AP)

As summer approaches, Kansas City area exterminators and pest control experts are warning people that a warm winter has created a bug boom across the area.

They want people to know how to protect their homes and reduce the chance of an infestation.

Summertime is typically big business for pest control workers.

Gunter Pest Management General Manager Jay Besheer says people can expect ants, spiders and carpenter bees will be a pain for people during the summer months of 2017.

”I think some species are on the uptick because of warmer weather we've had,” Besheer said. “The things that influence pest populations are usually two things, weather and rain patterns.”

Besheer says the mild winter combined with large stretches of rain and long stretches of dry weather have created prime bug breeding season. More eggs are surviving, fewer eggs froze over the winter and across the board, more eggs are thriving in the warmer months.

Besheer says in order for people to get a jump start on protecting their homes they need to make sure there is no standing water in buckets, bird baths or kiddy pools. He says people also need to clean their gutters.

Experts say people who have mulch should try to keep it raked out at least a foot from their house as mulch retains moisture and ants seek that environment.

For those inside the house, experts say people should start their dishwasher immediately after loading it. Dirty dishes inside the dishwasher can attract ants into the home.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.