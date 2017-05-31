Police seek person of interest wanted in Power & Light District robbery

Police are seeking information on a person of interest wanted in connection with a robbery in the Power & Light District. (KCPD)

Police are seeking information on a person of interest wanted in connection with a robbery in the Power & Light District.

The incident happened on May 12. After the robbery, police the suspect was captured on video.

If you recognize the person, please call the TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.