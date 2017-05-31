Wanted: Maurice Thompson - KCTV5

Wanted: Maurice Thompson

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Maurice Thompson is wanted on a Buchanan County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation. (CrimeStoppers) Maurice Thompson is wanted on a Buchanan County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation. (CrimeStoppers)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Maurice Thompson is wanted on a Buchanan County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.

The original sex offense happened in 2002 in Kansas City and involved the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl.

Thompson has previous addresses in St. Joseph and in the area of 18th Street and Spruce Avenue in Kansas City.

His current location is unknown. He is a registered sex offender in Buchanan County.

Thompson should be considered dangerous.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.