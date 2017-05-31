Wanted: Maurice Thompson

Maurice Thompson is wanted on a Buchanan County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation. (CrimeStoppers)

Maurice Thompson is wanted on a Buchanan County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.

The original sex offense happened in 2002 in Kansas City and involved the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl.

Thompson has previous addresses in St. Joseph and in the area of 18th Street and Spruce Avenue in Kansas City.

His current location is unknown. He is a registered sex offender in Buchanan County.

Thompson should be considered dangerous.

