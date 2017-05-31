Skoglund wins big league debut, beats Verlander, Tigers 1-0

Eric Skoglund pitched 6 1/3 innings of two-hit ball in his major league debut, helping the Kansas City Royals beat Justin Verlander and the Detroit Tigers 1-0 on Tuesday night.
Skoglund, a 2014 third-round draft pick out of Central Florida, struck out five and walked one. The left-hander was promoted from Triple-A Omaha when the Royals placed Danny Duffy on the disabled list Monday with an oblique strain.
Kelvin Herrera pitched the ninth for his 12th save in 14 opportunities.
Verlander (4-4) left after seven innings, allowing one run and six hits.
