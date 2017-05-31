Police search for driver after deadly overnight hit-and-run in KCMO

It happened shortly after midnight on the ramp from US Highway 71 to Interstate 435. (KCTV5)

Police in Kansas City are searching for the person responsible for a deadly overnight hit and run.

It happened shortly after midnight on the ramp from US Highway 71 to Interstate 435.

Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Officers are searching for the driver and have not identified the person who was hit.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

