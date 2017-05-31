Police search for driver after deadly overnight hit-and-run in K - KCTV5

Police search for driver after deadly overnight hit-and-run in KCMO

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
By Stephanie Kayser, News Reporter
Connect
It happened shortly after midnight on the ramp from US Highway 71 to Interstate 435. (KCTV5) It happened shortly after midnight on the ramp from US Highway 71 to Interstate 435. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City are searching for the person responsible for a deadly overnight hit and run.

It happened shortly after midnight on the ramp from US Highway 71 to Interstate 435.

Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Officers are searching for the driver and have not identified the person who was hit.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.