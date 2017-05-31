Kansas City police search for driver after deadly hit-and-run wreck

Police are searching for the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning. (KCTV5)

Police are searching for the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning.

It happened shortly after midnight on the ramp from Interstate 49 to Interstate 435. Police say a pedestrian was walking west on the north shoulder of I-435, east of the Grandview Road Bridge. They say the person was hit and killed by a vehicle traveling west on the ramp from southbound I-49 to westbound I-435. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are searching for the driver.

The ramp was closed as crews worked to clear the scene. It reopened early Wednesday morning.

Police say they will release the identity of the victim Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.