Kansas City man hit, killed after walking on I-435 near Grandview Road

Police are searching for the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Larenzo D. White of Kansas City.

White was killed shortly after midnight on the ramp from Interstate 49 to Interstate 435. Police say he was walking west on the north shoulder of I-435, east of the Grandview Road Bridge.

Officers say White was hit and killed by a vehicle traveling west on the ramp from southbound I-49 to westbound I-435. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

White was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are searching for the driver.

The ramp was closed as crews worked to clear the scene. It reopened early Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS.

