Missing Salem, MO teen found safe

The same month they would have celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary, Vili Fualaau -- one-half of the couple whose love story captivated national audiences -- filed for legal separation from his wife and former 6th-grade teacher, according to court paperwork obtained by CNN.More >
The same month they would have celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary, Vili Fualaau -- one-half of the couple whose love story captivated national audiences -- filed for legal separation from his wife and former 6th-grade teacher, according to court paperwork obtained by CNN.More >
We've all been there, typing away at 50 words per minute, when suddenly the English language gets the best of us resulting in a Google search for the correct spelling of a word.More >
We've all been there, typing away at 50 words per minute, when suddenly the English language gets the best of us resulting in a Google search for the correct spelling of a word.More >
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >
An autopsy should provide investigators with some answers after an officer-involved shooting killed a man and injured a deputy.More >
An autopsy should provide investigators with some answers after an officer-involved shooting killed a man and injured a deputy.More >
Authorities in Missouri say they have canceled an Amber Alert after a missing teen girl was found safe.More >
Authorities in Missouri say they have canceled an Amber Alert after a missing teen girl was found safe.More >
Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.More >
Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.More >
A 4-year-old girl, her mother and a good Samaritan died in Utah after the child fell from a rock and was swept away in a cold, fast-moving river and several people jumped in to help her, authorities said Tuesday.More >
A 4-year-old girl, her mother and a good Samaritan died in Utah after the child fell from a rock and was swept away in a cold, fast-moving river and several people jumped in to help her, authorities said Tuesday.More >
A Florida woman wants to know why someone unplugged a bounce house, causing it to deflate with nearly a dozen young children inside during her daughter's first birthday party.More >
A Florida woman wants to know why someone unplugged a bounce house, causing it to deflate with nearly a dozen young children inside during her daughter's first birthday party.More >
Police in Kansas City are searching for the person responsible for a deadly overnight hit and run.More >
Police in Kansas City are searching for the person responsible for a deadly overnight hit and run.More >