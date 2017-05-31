Missing Salem, MO teen found safe - KCTV5

Missing Salem, MO teen found safe

Posted: Updated:
By Liz Manninger, Executive Producer
Connect
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
They say 13-year-old Trinity Lewis was abducted from Salem, MO in Dent County. (Dent County Sheriff's Office) They say 13-year-old Trinity Lewis was abducted from Salem, MO in Dent County. (Dent County Sheriff's Office)
SALEM, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities in Missouri say they have canceled an Amber Alert after a missing teen girl was found safe.

The Dent County Sheriff's Office says 13-year-old Trinity Lewis was found safe Wednesday morning. Police believe Lewis had been abducted from Salem, MO in Dent County.

She was believed to be with two men, ages 30 and 50, in a maroon, two-tone extended cab truck. Her mother said she did not know who the men were.

The Sheriff's Office says they will release more details later in the day on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.