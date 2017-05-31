Missing Salem, MO teen found safe

They say 13-year-old Trinity Lewis was abducted from Salem, MO in Dent County. (Dent County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities in Missouri say they have canceled an Amber Alert after a missing teen girl was found safe.

The Dent County Sheriff's Office says 13-year-old Trinity Lewis was found safe Wednesday morning. Police believe Lewis had been abducted from Salem, MO in Dent County.

She was believed to be with two men, ages 30 and 50, in a maroon, two-tone extended cab truck. Her mother said she did not know who the men were.

The Sheriff's Office says they will release more details later in the day on Wednesday.

