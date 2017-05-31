Amber Alert canceled after Missouri girl found safe - KCTV5

Amber Alert canceled after Missouri girl found safe

By Liz Manninger, Executive Producer
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
They say 13-year-old Trinity Lewis was abducted from Salem, MO in Dent County. (Dent County Sheriff's Office) They say 13-year-old Trinity Lewis was abducted from Salem, MO in Dent County. (Dent County Sheriff's Office)
SALEM, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities say a 13-year-old Missouri girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.

The Dent County Sheriff's Office says Trinity Lewis was found in Bunker Wednesday morning. Police believe she had been abducted from Salem, MO.

Authorities issued the alert Tuesday night after the girl got into a truck with two men. She had said she was going to a friend's home but never showed up.

The sheriff's office says they will release more details later on Wednesday.

