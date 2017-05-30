VIDEO: Lenexa police looking for man involved in burglaries - KCTV5

VIDEO: Lenexa police looking for man involved in burglaries

Posted: Updated:
If you have more information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the Lenexa Police Department at 913-477-7300. (Lenexa police) If you have more information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the Lenexa Police Department at 913-477-7300. (Lenexa police)
LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -

The Lenexa Police Department is investigating several home burglaries - and they believe they have the suspect on film. 

Police say the robberies have happened the past three nights in the areas of 89th & Lackman, 80th & Constance, and 86th & Haven. 

The department released video of the man believed to be behind them: 

If you have more information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the Lenexa Police Department at 913-477-7300.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.