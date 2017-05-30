Lenexa neighbors on alert after several home burglaries reported

If you have more information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the Lenexa Police Department at 913-477-7300. (Lenexa police)

The Lenexa Police Department is investigating several home burglaries - and they believe they have the suspect on film.

Police say the robberies have happened the past three nights in the areas of 89th & Lackman, 80th & Constance, and 86th & Haven.

The department released video of the man believed to be behind them:

The home right next door to Joseph Aranki's was one of the three homes within a two-mile radius burglarized earlier this week.

"I called them and I told them what's happening and I said don't you worry about it the police are here, Aranki said.

He says his neighbors were out of town when someone punched a hole into the front window of their home near 80th and Constance and entered the residence.

People who live near 89th and Lackman and 86th and Haven have also been put on notice of break-ins in their area.

Investigators are unsure if the burglaries are connected, but encourage residents to be alert and that's what Aranki plans to do.

"We take care of each other, we live on this cul-de-sac and we look after each other because we are very close friends," he said.

If you have more information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the Lenexa Police Department at 913-477-7300.

