Father of man killed by deputy: "He didn't deserve this"

An autopsy should provide investigators with some answers after an officer-involved shooting killed a man and injured a deputy.

Investigators are questioning why 31-year-old Donald Sneed didn't react when they used a Taser on him three times at a Raytown Walmart on Sunday.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office revealed Tuesday that Sneed did not draw the attention of an off-duty sheriff’s deputy because he was shoplifting.

"When he entered the store, the deputy identified him already as having been a wanted subject,” Jackson County Sheriff Mike Sharp said.

Family members, however, are questioning whether the force was needed.

"He didn't deserve this," said Donald Sneed, Sneed's father. “I just want some closure to this and find out the facts and I’m going to get the true facts.”

The last time he saw his son was two weeks ago. He says, he was trying to make better decisions for his two young children.

“He’s trying I just saw him a couple weeks ago and he said dad, "'I’m trying,'" Donald Sneed said while in tears.

Sneed was wanted on a warrant for robbery and tampering with a motor vehicle. The deputy also recognized Sneed as having led them on a brief chase earlier in the week.

"So, we knew who he was. She knew who he was. At that time, she asked the loss prevention officers to place the camera on him and watch him while she called for backup to assist her to make the arrest,” Sharp said.

It just so happened Sneed could be seen on Walmart surveillance shoplifting while the deputy waited for back up.

When they confronted Sneed outside the store, they say he tried to take off again. That's when the deputy Tased him repeatedly.

Sneed kept coming at the deputy they say and, at one point, grabbing her by the hair and taking her Taser.

"Once he took control that Taser and stuck it up at her throat and Tased her is when things really went south for that individual,” Sharp said.

Sharp says Sneed tried to Tase one of the Walmart employees as well before the deputy fired her gun and says she had to fire several times before he finally stopped.

"Had he gotten that gun, I have no doubt in my mind he would've used it on her and possibly those two other people that were helping her in the struggle,” Sharp said.

Sharp stands behind his deputy 100 percent and says while she's doing OK, he knows it'll always be tough for her knowing she had to make a decision that no one in law enforcement ever wants to make.

