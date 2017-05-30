Structure destroyed by fire at Wyandotte County Park - KCTV5

Structure destroyed by fire at Wyandotte County Park

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Kansas City, KS firefighters are responding to a structure fire on the 3400 block of West Drive. 

This is at Wyandotte County Park in KCK. 

No injuries have been reported. 

