Day 102: State lawmakers still have not passed bill to fund Kansas schools

Kansans are waiting to see what state senators will do about their version of the school finance funding solution.

The bill, which has been work-shopped in long committee meetings during an extended session, looks similar to the House version.

Last week, after more than four hours of debate, the House passed what they think will be good for Kansas schools. The major difference between the two comes down to money.

The House bill would add $279 million in new money over a two-year period. The Senate calls for less than that with $240 million for schools.

In March, the state Supreme Court ruled lawmakers failed to create an adequate way to fund schools.

Right now, neither bill is ready for Gov. Sam Brownback’s signature.

The legislative session is now on day 102. Taxpayers are looking at a $132,000 price tag for the past three working days.

