Police investigating after body found in trailer on 14th, Spruce

Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a trailer.

Police were called around 8:30 a.m. to 14th Street and Spruce in Kansas City.

Neighbors say a number of homeless people spend time in the area.

One man who lives nearby told police on the scene he has serious concerns about the safety of the area.

“Down around this area is really bad," said Jamie Muncy. "There's a lot of homeless people, a lot of violence and drug activity going around down here a lot. It don't surprise me to see these guys down here and it down surprise me to see a dead body.”

The property owners say they've had issues with vagrants, which you can see evidence of that here with all the trash.

They say they've had particular problems with squatters starting fires.

