One day after homicide, patrons using Trolley Trail with more caution

One day after a man was found dead, the Trolley Trail remained busy in South Kansas City.

However, people using the trail were extra cautious about where and when they choose to venture out.

“I always walk during daylight hours and I have feel better having my dog, not that she's vicious or anything," said Laci Bostick.

On Monday, the body of 31-year-old Chase Hardin was discovered on the trail.

Neighbors say that section of the trail, located a block south of 85th Street, is isolated.

"It's probably not a good idea, especially now," Michael Lathrop said.

Lucy Briden said what happened won't prevent them from enjoying the trail, but it's a serious reminder to be cautious.

"It really never bothered me before but now you kind of look over your shoulder more," Briden said.

Police say they do not believe Monday's murder is connected to the four others near the Indian Creek Trail.

