Man charged deadly stabbing at Kansas City apartment complex

A Kansas City man has been charged in a weekend deadly stabbing.

Donnell Allen, 42, faces second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court records, Kansas City police were called the 3000 block of East 49th Street to an apartment complex and found a trail of blood into a second-floor apartment.

There, they found the victim, Ali Griffin, on the kitchen floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told police that Griffin stated just before he collapsed in the kitchen that "Donnell" had stabbed him. A witness also said that Donnell was highly agitated and had attempted to strike someone with a shotgun.

Another witness told police that Allen had been in an altercation with Griffin earlier. The witness stated that Allen was waiting for an opportunity to kill him.

The witness said that Allen also taunted Griffin's family before police arrived. He had the knife in one hand and a shotgun in the other as he did so.

Allen told police that the victim killed himself by putting himself in conflict with him, court records state.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000.

