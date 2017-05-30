City opens solicitation process to design, build and finance new KCI terminal

Kansas City officials are opening the solicitation process for qualified companies interested in designing, building and privately financing a single terminal at Kansas City International Airport. (Ken Ullery/KCTV5 News)

Kansas City leaders have opened the door for qualified companies to design, build and privately finance a new single terminal airport at KCI.

This comes after the city announced a proposal from local developer Burns & McDonnell.

Last week, developer AECOM said they would match the city's deal with Burns & McDonnell.

On Tuesday, city leaders sat down to announce that they would accept bids from any qualified companies over the next three weeks.

A requirement and priority for the city is a deal that would privately financing the airport so no taxpayer dollars would be used. The city would continue to own and operate it.

However, these proposals will go nowhere if voters decide in November that it's not time for a new KCI.

"No, we will not go out of their vote their commitment we will simply have to figure out what we have to do as other airlines make plans,” Mayor Sly James said.

The mayor certainly has people talking about this single terminal airport.

"This is a win for Kansas City," Kansas City Mayor Sly James said. "Our airport is the most vital investment we make in order to share our city with the world. And now we know firms are ready to compete to make our airport as world-class as our city."

Following the three-week solicitation process, companies will meet with a committee to present their bids.

“We will continue to have public hearings to keep our residents engaged in this community dialogue" Councilwoman Jolie Justus said. "Throughout this process we want to keep listening to our residents and to keep answering their questions.”

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.