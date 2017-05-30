Royals pitcher Eric Skoglund makes major-league debut Tuesday

The Royals purchased the contract of left-hander Eric Skoglund from Triple-A Omaha. He will make his major-league debut Tuesday, starting against Detroit. (KCTV5)

He will make his major-league debut Tuesday, starting against Detroit. Skoglund was 2-3 with a 4.53 ERA in eight Pacific Coast League starts.

The moves comes after the Kansas City Royals placed Danny Duffy on the disabled list with an oblique strain. The club says the left-hander is expected to be out six to eight weeks.

Duffy was injured Sunday while covering first base at Cleveland.

"He's going to be out for a while," Royals manager Ned Yost said Monday.

Duffy, who was the Royals' opening day starter, is 4-4 with a 3.54 ERA in 11 starts. He allowed six runs on nine hits and three walks in four-plus innings in a 10-1 loss Sunday to the Indians.

"This stinks man. I'm very bummed out today. The boys are going to pick me up. I'll be fresh and ready to go in six to eight (weeks). I'm going to try to come back sooner than that," Duffy said.

