Authorities in Johnson County search for pair of stolen skid ste - KCTV5

Authorities in Johnson County search for pair of stolen skid steers

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Authorities released images similar to the loaders that were stolen. (Johnson County TRACE) Authorities released images similar to the loaders that were stolen. (Johnson County TRACE)
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

Authorities in Johnson County are investigating after two skid steer loaders were stolen from separate job sites within the same week.

The first was stolen on May 19, from a Meyers Brother job site in Paola, KS.

A 2003 Bobcat S185 68-inch Bucket Model 6040 was stolen from the site.

Anyone with information about the Bobcat loader is asked to call the Paola Police Department (913) 259-3634.

The second skid steer was stolen sometime between May 23-24, from a job site in Gardner, KS.

The Case SR440 was sitting on a 2015 MAXEY 20-foot flatbed trailer. Both were stolen from a K and E Flatwork job site.

Police say approximately $2,000 worth of re-bar was also on the trailer.

Anyone with information about the Bobcat loader is asked to call the Garnder Police Department (913) 856-7312.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Tiger kills zookeeper in apparent 'freak accident'

    Tiger kills zookeeper in apparent 'freak accident'

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 7:35 AM EDT2017-05-30 11:35:48 GMT
    (Source: Facebook/Hamerton Park Zoo)(Source: Facebook/Hamerton Park Zoo)

    A zookeeper killed by a tiger in an enclosure at a UK zoo was doing the job she loved, according to her mother.

    More >

    A tiger killed a zookeeper in an enclosure at Hamerton Zoo Park in the hamlet of Steeple Gidding, near Cambridge, United Kingdom, on Monday morning, according to a post on the Cambridgeshire Constabulary's Facebook page. 

    More >

  • Deputy shoots, kills suspected shoplifter at Raytown Walmart

    Deputy shoots, kills suspected shoplifter at Raytown Walmart

    Monday, May 29 2017 5:51 PM EDT2017-05-29 21:51:07 GMT
    Police have blocked off a scene at the Raytown Walmart located at 10300 East Highway 350. (KCTV5)Police have blocked off a scene at the Raytown Walmart located at 10300 East Highway 350. (KCTV5)

    A Jackson County deputy shot and killed a suspected shoplifter Sunday night at a Walmart in Raytown following a struggle with the deputy's stun gun

    More >

    A Jackson County deputy shot and killed a suspected shoplifter Sunday night at a Walmart in Raytown following a struggle with the deputy's stun gun

    More >

  • Missouri man charged with felony after alleged racial slur

    Missouri man charged with felony after alleged racial slur

    Thursday, January 29 2015 11:44 PM EST2015-01-30 04:44:07 GMT
    A 65-year-old Maryville man is charged with felony assault after he allegedly confronted a black server as she served him breakfast. The man is accused of assaulting her and using racially insensitive language.More >
    A 65-year-old Maryville man is charged with felony assault after he allegedly confronted a black server as she served him breakfast. The man is accused of assaulting her and using racially insensitive language. More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.