Authorities in Johnson County search for pair of stolen skid steers

Authorities released images similar to the loaders that were stolen. (Johnson County TRACE)

Authorities in Johnson County are investigating after two skid steer loaders were stolen from separate job sites within the same week.

The first was stolen on May 19, from a Meyers Brother job site in Paola, KS.

A 2003 Bobcat S185 68-inch Bucket Model 6040 was stolen from the site.

Anyone with information about the Bobcat loader is asked to call the Paola Police Department (913) 259-3634.

The second skid steer was stolen sometime between May 23-24, from a job site in Gardner, KS.

The Case SR440 was sitting on a 2015 MAXEY 20-foot flatbed trailer. Both were stolen from a K and E Flatwork job site.

Police say approximately $2,000 worth of re-bar was also on the trailer.

Anyone with information about the Bobcat loader is asked to call the Garnder Police Department (913) 856-7312.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.