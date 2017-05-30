PGA to sponsor Kansas City man's urban golf course - KCTV5

PGA to sponsor Kansas City man's urban golf course

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The project attracted support from Midwest Section PGA and some major firms in the Kansas City region. (Midwest Section PGA/Facebook) The project attracted support from Midwest Section PGA and some major firms in the Kansas City region. (Midwest Section PGA/Facebook)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

A Kansas City man who just wanted to build some putting greens for kids in his inner-city neighborhood is attracting attention from the PGA.

Chris Harris says he didn't know much about golf when he decided to build nine holes of putting greens in a neighborhood where kids have few activities provided for them.

The Kansas City Star reports the project attracted support from Midwest Section PGA and some major firms in the Kansas City region. Now, plans are for a larger course that will require Harris to knock down his house and two others he owns in the neighborhood.

Brad Demo, executive director and CEO of Midwest PGA, says his organization likely will start with programming and equipment support and may eventually help raise money.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Tiger kills zookeeper in apparent 'freak accident'

    Tiger kills zookeeper in apparent 'freak accident'

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 7:35 AM EDT2017-05-30 11:35:48 GMT
    (Source: Facebook/Hamerton Park Zoo)(Source: Facebook/Hamerton Park Zoo)

    A zookeeper killed by a tiger in an enclosure at a UK zoo was doing the job she loved, according to her mother.

    More >

    A tiger killed a zookeeper in an enclosure at Hamerton Zoo Park in the hamlet of Steeple Gidding, near Cambridge, United Kingdom, on Monday morning, according to a post on the Cambridgeshire Constabulary's Facebook page. 

    More >

  • Deputy shoots, kills suspected shoplifter at Raytown Walmart

    Deputy shoots, kills suspected shoplifter at Raytown Walmart

    Monday, May 29 2017 5:51 PM EDT2017-05-29 21:51:07 GMT
    Police have blocked off a scene at the Raytown Walmart located at 10300 East Highway 350. (KCTV5)Police have blocked off a scene at the Raytown Walmart located at 10300 East Highway 350. (KCTV5)

    A Jackson County deputy shot and killed a suspected shoplifter Sunday night at a Walmart in Raytown following a struggle with the deputy's stun gun

    More >

    A Jackson County deputy shot and killed a suspected shoplifter Sunday night at a Walmart in Raytown following a struggle with the deputy's stun gun

    More >

  • Missouri man charged with felony after alleged racial slur

    Missouri man charged with felony after alleged racial slur

    Thursday, January 29 2015 11:44 PM EST2015-01-30 04:44:07 GMT
    A 65-year-old Maryville man is charged with felony assault after he allegedly confronted a black server as she served him breakfast. The man is accused of assaulting her and using racially insensitive language.More >
    A 65-year-old Maryville man is charged with felony assault after he allegedly confronted a black server as she served him breakfast. The man is accused of assaulting her and using racially insensitive language. More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.