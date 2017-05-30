PGA to sponsor Kansas City man's urban golf course

The project attracted support from Midwest Section PGA and some major firms in the Kansas City region. (Midwest Section PGA/Facebook)

A Kansas City man who just wanted to build some putting greens for kids in his inner-city neighborhood is attracting attention from the PGA.

Chris Harris says he didn't know much about golf when he decided to build nine holes of putting greens in a neighborhood where kids have few activities provided for them.

The Kansas City Star reports the project attracted support from Midwest Section PGA and some major firms in the Kansas City region. Now, plans are for a larger course that will require Harris to knock down his house and two others he owns in the neighborhood.

Brad Demo, executive director and CEO of Midwest PGA, says his organization likely will start with programming and equipment support and may eventually help raise money.

