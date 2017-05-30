Woman charged after shoplifting, selling high-end cosmetics

Yvette Shonk has been charged with two counts of felony theft less than $25,000. (Overland Park Police)

A metro woman has been charged after stealing high-end cosmetics and selling them out of a boutique inside a residence.

Yvette Shonk has been charged with two counts of felony theft less than $25,000.

On Saturday, Overland Park Police executed a search warrant on a residence in the 7900 block of Antioch. Due to several tips police received from the public, detectives had been conducting an investigation of a "boutique" selling high-end cosmetics out of a residence.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned Yvette Shonk had been shoplifting the high-end cosmetics at locations all over the metro as well as Wichita, KS and Larwrence, KS.

Detectives arrested Shonk and recovered thousands of dollars worth of cosmetics out of the residence.

Court documents show that the shoplifting happened between Jan. 25, and March 30.

Shonk has been released on $15,000 bond.

Police would like to thank the public for several tips they received.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (913) 344-8744.

