Veterans join ‘Walk of Honor’ at National WWI Museum

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Abigael Jaymes, Reporter
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

More than a 1,000 people were in attendance at the National World War I Museum and Memorial on Monday to honor veterans.

More than 100 new Walk of Honor granite bricks now lay outside the museum. Each one was dedicated to a veteran on Memorial Day during a special ceremony. 

Due to the amount, it is now divided into three sections including bricks dedicated solely to those who served in World War I, veterans of any military service, and bricks that honor civilian friends, family or organizations. 

Paula Reynolds purchased a brick in honor of her boyfriend, Dustin Miller, who has been in the United States Air Force for 20 years.

Miller has been on five deployments in his career and currently deployed in the Middle East.

Reynolds says having a brick in honor of her boyfriend's service means so much.

"I kept it a surprise for so long. Then I ended up getting the paperwork, and I gave him the certificate. He cried. It means the world. It means the world, because he will be remembered always," she said.

Walk of Honor bricks are dedicated to veterans twice each year during Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies. For more information, click here.

