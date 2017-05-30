Shawnee Mission School District looks at next step for boundary - KCTV5

Shawnee Mission School District looks at next step for boundary plan

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
SHAWNEE MISSION, KS (KCTV) -

It’s back to the drawing board for school leaders in the Shawnee Mission School District, and on Tuesday they’ll present boundary changes that could affect families from at least seven elementary schools.

During a meeting on May 22, the board says they heard the public’s concerns and wanted more time to make adjustments.

They have already voted in changes for the schools east of Interstate 35 and on Tuesday, they’ll discuss the boundary changes for the schools west of the interstate.

The goal is to balance overcrowding in some schools, with those that are under capacity.

The board could vote on the proposed changes or they can ask for another revised map.

Their decision depends on the questions and concerns of those who show up to Tuesday’s meeting.

The meeting starts at 4 p.m. at the district's Center for Academic Achievement.

