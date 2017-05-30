Burning smell, fumes divert Alaska Airlines flight to KCI

Airport officials say the plane was diverted after reports of an electrical burning smell and fumes. (AP)

Passengers on board an Alaska Airlines got an unexpected stop in Kansas City Monday evening after passengers and crew members reported an electrical burning smell on board the plane.

Alaska Airlines Flight 35, a Boeing 737, was headed from Fort Lauderdale, FL to Seattle, WA and was scheduled to reach its destination at about 8:05 p.m.

The flight was diverted while northeast of Wichita, KS, and sent to Kansas City International Airport.

Airport officials say the plane was diverted after reports of an electrical burning smell and fumes, coming from a bathroom on board the plane, caused passengers and members of the flight crew to become nauseous.

Alaska Airlines says the plane is undergoing a maintenance inspection and that those who were on the plane have been put on a separate flight, scheduled to leave KCI at noon and continue on to Seattle.

