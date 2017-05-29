Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Buck O'Neil Bridge

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on the Buck O'Neil Bridge.

The incident happened at 9:15 p.m. on Monday evening.

Police say the driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

Northbound 169 Highway is closed as a result.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.