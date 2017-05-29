Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Buck O'Neil Bridge - KCTV5

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Buck O'Neil Bridge

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on the Buck O'Neil Bridge. 

The incident happened at 9:15 p.m. on Monday evening. 

Police say the driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police. 

Northbound 169 Highway is closed as a result. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

