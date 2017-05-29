Serious injuries following wreck in Lee's Summit - KCTV5

Serious injuries following wreck in Lee's Summit

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -

At least four people suffered serious injuries following a wreck at 350 and Colbern Road in Lee's Summit. 

The Lee's Summit Police Department said "five or six" people suffered injuries from the wreck and at least four of them were serious in condition. 

Multiple vehicles were involved in the wreck. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

