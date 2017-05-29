Serious injuries following police pursuit, wreck in Lee's Summit

At least five people suffered serious injuries following a police pursuit and a wreck at Colbern Road and Blue Parkway on Monday.

Police in Greenwood, MO say an officer was alerted to a suspicious vehicle before the pursuit.

The officer was approaching the entrance to a gas station when the suspect vehicle left the gas pumps, entered 150 Highway at a high rate of speed and driving erratically.

The Greenwood officer was afraid the gas station had been robbed and began pursuing the suspect's vehicle.

Police believe the suspect's vehicle caused other vehicles on 150 Highway to leave the road as they tried to avoid being hit. However, no reports of damage or injuries have been made.

The suspect's vehicle was pursued into Lee's Summit, MO where it was hit by another vehicle.

The Lee's Summit Police Department said "five or six" people suffered injuries from the wreck and at least four of them were serious in condition. All people inside the vehicles were taken to an area hospital.

Greenwood Police Chief Greg Hallgrimson says the department "will be charging the suspects with felonies."

