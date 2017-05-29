50 Yard Challenge comes to Kansas City

Rdney Smith Jr. , is traveling the United States with his lawn mower, offering a helping hand to those who may struggle to keep up their yards. (KCTV5)

A nationwide trek makes its way to Kansas City.

Rodney Smith Jr. , is traveling the United States with his lawn mower, offering a helping hand to those who may struggle to keep up their yards.

He calls it the 50 Yard Challenge.

He starts by putting a message out on Facebook asking if people know of any elderly, disabled, veterans or single mothers who could use his help.

On Monday, he arrived at Doris Davis' house in Kansas City.

"Today, I'm in Missouri and this is my 25th state, so I have 25 to go and I started on May 10."

