Woman charged in connection to shooting in Olathe

A woman has been charged in a weekend shooting in Olathe.

Jane LaShaun Dryden, 46, was booked into jail on Sunday afternoon and is due in court on Tuesday.

Dryden is charged with aggravated battery, accused of shooting Bishop McTye.

At about 4:12 a.m., officers received an unknown 911 call from a residence in the 16100 block of South Cole.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

