Neighbors remember woman who died in Kansas City fire

Neighbors are mourning the loss of a woman who died in a fire last weekend in Kansas City.

The flames began to spread over the weekend at a home near 116th and McKinley Avenue.

People who live nearby tried to help, but could not save a woman who was trapped inside.

Neighbors say they have a tradition for looking out for one another, but that one couple in particular would do anything to help their neighbors.

They say the couple's names were Frank and Wanda, both of them in their 70s. They lived in the home for 20 years and the two of them loved to help out neighborhood kids by giving them jobs.

They often pitched in on projects for people on the block.

The night of the fire, neighbors carried them out of the house, but they say Wanda later died in a hospital from smoke inhalation.

"I know for a fact she's in Heaven," Julie Reed said. "She would give you her last, no matter. They're good people and they're going to be missed.

Neighbors say Frank is currently staying with family out of town.

