Search for missing Liberty teen continues as family, friends canvass area

Desirea Ferris left home 29 days ago and hasn’t been seen since. Her family isn't giving up hope they'll see her again. (Submitted)

The search for a missing Liberty teen continues as family and friends of the 18-year-old canvass another Kansas City area.

Desirea Ferris left home 29 days ago and hasn’t been seen since. Her family isn't giving up hope they'll see her again.

For almost a month, Patti Tam has searched for her missing 18-year-old daughter.

"She trusted everybody and we are starting to think that somebody took advantage of that and took her … did something with her or something,” Tam said.

Ferris was last seen on May 1 leaving her mother's home with people Tam says are not good people.

Tips have led to searches in the area of 77th Terrace and Troost Avenue and most recently Blue River Park.

Tam says there was even a scare after a jacket and purse, similar to what Ferris was last seen with, was found.

"I got sick to my stomach when I got to that area to begin with, but nothing was found. So far, we're just trying to see where else to start,” Tam said.

There has been no phone or social media activity from Ferris since her disappearance. As time continues to pass, Tam waits for the day she sees her daughter again.

"Until she is found, holidays are never going to be the same. She's got family that just wants her home,” Tam said.

If you have any information on Ferris’ disappearance, contact Liberty police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.