Memorial Day service in Overland Park salutes sacrifice of fallen heroes

The annual Memorial Day service at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens saluted the sacrifice of fallen heroes on Monday.

The event drew many to the cemetery eager to hear the music, listen to the stories and to take time to remember their loved ones. It was a chance to say thank you to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

For Army veteran Scott Lalunoneier, it was an emotional day.

"When you listen to a name that you are familiar with, it hits home," he said.

The importance of the ceremony was felt throughout the service with special music, a rifle salute and the recognition of many fallen service members.

Lalunoneier said he hopes everyone takes a minute to remember.

"Each time you look at an American flag and are moved to emotions that you cannot easily describe, remember those who have paid the price for you and what it is they represent," he said.

According to the funeral home's general manager, at least half of those buried at this cemetery are veterans.

