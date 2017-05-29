Police investigate suspicious death along Trolley Trail in south Kansas City

A man's body was found along the Trolley Trail by a walker about 8 a.m. Monday 85th Street and Highland Avenue. (Brett Hacker/KCTV5 News)

Authorities are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death in south Kansas City.

Police are piecing together how a man died near the end of the Trolley Trail. Shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the area of the trail near 86th Street and Highland Avenue.

Police say they do not believe this is related to the four homicides along Indian Creek Trail in Kansas City, which is about four miles from the Trolley Trail.

There are very few details about the man’s death at this point, and it has neighbors in this secluded part of town on edge.

“We never had any problems in the neighborhood. I’m also a foster parent and my kids go out and play and ride bicycles and scooters up and down the street. We’ve never had any problems on the block," said LaTanya Harris, who lives near trail.

There was a police helicopter in the area earlier in the day working to get a better view of the crime scene.

KCTV5 News is working to get more information about any possible suspect.

