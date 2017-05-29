Police identify homicide victim found on Trolley Trail in south Kansas City

A Jackson County deputy shot and killed a suspected shoplifter Sunday night at a Walmart in Raytown following a struggle with the deputy's stun gunMore >
A Jackson County deputy shot and killed a suspected shoplifter Sunday night at a Walmart in Raytown following a struggle with the deputy's stun gunMore >
Cellphone video shows the scary moment a 10-year-old boy flew off a steep water slide and landed on the concrete.More >
Cellphone video shows the scary moment a 10-year-old boy flew off a steep water slide and landed on the concrete.More >
Randy Bryant says a recent DNA test shows he is not the father of a child born back in 1988, but his paychecks are still being garnished.More >
Randy Bryant says a recent DNA test shows he is not the father of a child born back in 1988, but his paychecks are still being garnished.More >
A Memorial Day sign at a restaurant in northern Kansas has gone viral. The employees at Mayberry's in Washington won't be at work Monday and the owner wanted to tell the community why. One of the restaurant's chefs posted a photo on Facebook of the sign. The sign reads "We have 619,300 reasons to be closed on Monday," referring to those killed in wars. Kelly Ray, owner/head chef of Mayberry's, said he saw a similar post on Facebook, which inspired him to write it on the s...More >
A Memorial Day sign at a restaurant in northern Kansas has gone viral. The employees at Mayberry's in Washington won't be at work Monday and the owner wanted to tell the community why. One of the restaurant's chefs posted a photo on Facebook of the sign. The sign reads "We have 619,300 reasons to be closed on Monday," referring to those killed in wars. Kelly Ray, owner/head chef of Mayberry's, said he saw a similar post on Facebook, which inspired him to write it on the s...More >
Authorities are investigating what they are calling a "suspicious death" in south Kansas City.More >
Authorities are investigating what they are calling a "suspicious death" in south Kansas City.More >
On Saturday, one person was killed and four were injured in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 635 in Platte County.More >
On Saturday, one person was killed and four were injured in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 635 in Platte County.More >
A crash involving a Johnson County deputy killed a motorcyclist on Sunday.More >
A crash involving a Johnson County deputy killed a motorcyclist on Sunday.More >
Tiger Woods attributed an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medicine for his arrest on a DUI charge that landed him in a Florida jail Monday for nearly four hours.More >
Tiger Woods attributed an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medicine for his arrest on a DUI charge that landed him in a Florida jail Monday for nearly four hours.More >
When given the opportunity to pose for a photo with Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, a group of eighth-graders said "no."More >
When given the opportunity to pose for a photo with Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, a group of eighth-graders said "no."More >