Police continue to investigate homicide on Trolley Trail in south Kansas City

Authorities are continuing to investigate what they are calling a homicide in south Kansas City.

Police are piecing together how a man died near the end of the Trolley Trail. Shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the area of the trail near 86th Street and Highland Avenue.

The victim's body was discovered by a person walking in the area.

Police say they do not believe this is related to the four homicides along Indian Creek Trail in Kansas City, which is about four miles from the Trolley Trail.

The victim was identified Monday evening as Chase Hardin, 31.

There are very few details about the man’s death at this point, and it has neighbors in this secluded part of town on edge.

“We never had any problems in the neighborhood. I’m also a foster parent and my kids go out and play and ride bicycles and scooters up and down the street. We’ve never had any problems on the block," said LaTanya Harris, who lives near the trail.

Authorities say Hardin has had run-ins with the law in the past. He was convicted of burglary in 2016.

There was a police helicopter in the area on Monday working to get a better view of the crime scene.

KCTV5 News is working to get more information about any possible suspect.

