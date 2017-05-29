Kansas AD Sheahon Zenger gets extension through June 2021

Kansas athletic director Sheahon Zenger has gotten a contract extension that runs through June 2021. (KCTV5)

Zenger's base pay will increase from $619,000 to $700,000 as part of the deal announced Sunday.

Zenger has been at Kansas since 2011. He says in a statement: "This is home for me, and I truly believe we're poised for even more success in the near future, and I can't wait to share in that excitement as well."

In a statement, university Chancellor Bernadette Gray Little cited the athletic department's varied success under Zenger, from the women's track team's national championship to Final Four berths by the volleyball and men's basketball teams. Kansas also undertook numerous construction projects under Zenger's watch, including Rock Chalk Park and the DeBruce Center.

